A PROPOSAL to introduce an elite cycling event later this spring has been passed.

The Tour Series, a competition involving Britain’s leading men’s and women’s riders will head to Tendring for the fifth round of its 2022 series when it reaches Clacton.

The Women’s Tour, the UK’s most prestigious international women’s cycle race, held a stage finish in Clacton for the third time in seven years in October 2021, while the men’s Tour of Britain visited in 2017.

Mick Bennett, Tour Series race director, said: “We love being beside the seaside so bring on the Clacton-on-Sea round of this year’s Tour Series.

“It’s going to be another day of thrilling, unpredicted and engaging sporting action, all available to enjoy for free!

“Tendring District Council are among the leading supporters of cycling in the UK and their contribution to supporting family-friendly, free-to-watch events deserves a lot of praise”

Clacton will become only the third venue – after Colchester and Stoke-on-Trent – to have hosted the Tour of Britain, Women’s Tour and Tour Series. All three events are delivered by event organiser SweetSpot.

This round will start and finish on Pier Avenue. It will pass through the town centre before running alongside the town’s ferris wheel, pavilion and pier on Marine Parade East.

Fans will get to see the action multiple times during the hour-long men’s and women’s races, the 1.4 kilometre circuit will offer two sightings per lap to Town Square spectators.

Alex Porter, Tendring Councillor responsible for leisure and tourism, said: “Having staged the Tour of Britain and the Women’s Tour, it is fitting to now host a round of the Tour Series and we can’t wait to see the action unfold around Clacton town centre.

“We’re looking for the local community and businesses to engage so we can really put on a show for everyone and display how wonderful the town is.”

The event will take place on Thursday, May 19, and spectators can attend for free.

There are a range of sponsorship opportunities available with the Tour Series. Packages range from title partnership of the event to sponsorship of official classifications or awards.

For more information, visit sweetspotgroup.co.uk/partnerships/.