TWO lanes have been closed on the A12 as emergency services deal with an incident.
The fire brigade has been seen attending to a black van just before Marks Tey on the A12 London-bound.
It is understood the incident began at about 8.30am this morning.
Read more: REVEALED: High Street car ban to be made permanent in Colchester
There are extensive tailbacks as emergency services work to help the unfolding situation.
They have been contacted for comment.
More as we get it.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here