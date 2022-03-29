TWO lanes have been closed on the A12 as emergency services deal with an incident.

The fire brigade has been seen attending to a black van just before Marks Tey on the A12 London-bound.

It is understood the incident began at about 8.30am this morning.

There are extensive tailbacks as emergency services work to help the unfolding situation.

They have been contacted for comment.

More as we get it.

 

 