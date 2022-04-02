Changes are being made to waiting restrictions around roads close to Maldon's Promenade Park.

The restrictions are to come into force in Fitch's Crescent, Mill Road and Mermaid Way, Maldon. These restrictions will include No Waiting at Any Time, No Waiting 8am-6pm, No waiting at Any Time Except Taxis 8am-10pm and permit holder only areas. Please see the council website for further information.

Crouch Road and Essex Road, Burnham will also have No Waiting at Any Time restrictions introduced.

Road closures around Essex announced this week include:

* Chitts Hill, West Bergholt will be closed from Argents Lane for 365m on April 28, while pole testing works are undertaken by Openreach.

* Church Road, Clacton will be closed for 70m from the junction with Holland Road on April 29, while remedial reinstatement works are undertaken by Anglian Water.

* A 300m stretch of Wolves Hall Lane, Tendring, will be closed for five days from April 29, while joint box installation works are undertaken by Openreach.

* High Street, Walton will be closed between Saville Street and The Parade for two days from April 9, while new connection works are undertaken by Cadent.

* Parts of Holts Road and Cockrells Road in little Horkesley will be closed from their junctions with School Road for the day on April 20, while pole replacement works are undertaken by Openreach.

* Richard Avenue, Wivenhoe will be closed between Broadfields and Alexandra Drive for three days from April 11, while carriageway patching works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

* Part of New Road, Hatfield Peverel will be closed for three days from April 25, while new connection works are undertaken by Anglian Water.

* Church Road, Hatfield Peverel will be closed between its junctions with Willow Crescent for two days from April 13, while footway patching works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

* Elms Road, Bardfield Saling will be closed between Bardfield Road and Plums Lane for nine days from April 11, while carriageway patching works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

* Part of Skitts Hill, Braintree will be closed near Orchard Drive on April 17 and 24 (both Sundays), while new connection works are undertaken by Anglian Water.

* Ashfield Farm Road, Ulting will be closed for 245m of its length for two days from April 25, while spine cabling works are undertaken by Openreach.

* Birchwood Road, Purleigh will be closed for a 225m length on April 28,while pole replacement works are undertaken by Openreach.

* Fambridge Road, Purleigh will be closed close to the junction with Blind Lane for 650m on May 1, while overhead cabling works are undertaken by Openreach.

* Southminster Road, Asheldham will be closed for 265m from Green Lane on April 25, while cabling works are undertaken by Openreach.

* A temporary 40mph speed limit will be introduced, lasting for two weeks from April 25, for part of The Street, Tolleshunt Major while duct laying works are undertaken by Openreach.

* St Stephens Road, Cold Norton will be closed from Ferris Avenue to The Fairways on April 13, while pole replacement works are undertaken by UK Power Networks.

* Halstead Road, Gosfield will be closed for 10m close to number 73 on April 10, while sewer connection to main sewer and collaborative works with Anglian Water are undertaken.

* Church Hill, Earls Colne will be closed from Park Lane to Coggeshall Road for two nights between 7pm and 5am from April 28, while carriageway patching works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

* Kings Lane, Stisted will be closed for 295m from its junction with the A120 on May 1, while overhead cabling works are undertaken by Openreach.

* The Street, Pebmarsh will be closed from Mill Lane to Hill House Road for three days from May 30, while duct installation works are undertaken by County Broadband Ltd.

* Hayhouse Road, Earls Colne will be closed for 110m near Curds Road for three days from April 13, while premise point installation works are undertaken by Anglian Water.

* High Street Green, Sible Hedingham will be closed from a point approximately 520m south east of the junction with Graves Hall Road for a distance of approximately 195m for three days from April 13, while boundary box installation works are undertaken by Anglian Water.

* The Street, Pebmarsh will be closed for 350m from a point near Hill House Road, for three days from April 13, while new connection works are undertaken by Openreach.