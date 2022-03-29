A COMMUNITY champion will be once again helping less fortunate youngsters to have a night to remember.

Last year, Les Nicoll, who lives in Dovercourt, orchestrated the collection of more than 200 prom dresses and suits which were available to young people free of charge.

Now, he is encouraging the community to join forces once again and ensure no youngster goes to prom without putting their glad rags on.

The generosity of residents has gone above and beyond and the prom collection has now reached 250 dresses and 50 suits of all sizes.

Les, who runs the Harwich-based North Essex Support Team, said: “A couple of years ago I heard of lenders knocking on people’s door in Tendring reminding them it is prom time and they could give them a loan.

“Why shouldn’t poor families go to the prom? This is wrong.

“Some people are so marvellous they are posting things because they don’t live in this part of the country.”

Collection - more than 250 dresses and 50 suits have been donated

To spread the kindness even further, Les is hoping to open a number of drop off points in the area, including in Colchester and Clacton.

Volunteers are currently accepting donations every week day from 9am to 12pm at the pop-up shop in Harwich Space, at the end of George Street in Harwich.

The selection of clothes is also backed up with hundreds of shoes, handbags, and different accessories.

Les said: “People are so generous it’s wonderful.

“It is very humbling, it is a simple concept but people have take it to their hearts.

“I have received hundreds of support messages from people wanting to help or feeling the need to write to thank me.

“What I really want is more boy suits for 16-year-old boys.

“When the joy of this is over, the boys can keep these suits and use them for job interviews or university interviews.”

Fancy - every Cinderella will be able to find the perfect pair of shoes for the special night

Residents are also encouraged to donate dry cleaner bags to preserve the clothes.

All the clothes will be on display at a pop-up shop in Harwich Space on April 9 between 10am and 3pm.

Clothes could also be tried on April 14 between 2pm and 7pm at the Great Clacton Community Centre in Valley Road.