AN INTERNET service provider marked the ‘light speed’ progress of its full fibre broadband rollout in the presence of councillors.

LightSpeed Broadband, demonstrated its fibre network build to Essex County councillor Mark Platt and Tendring councillors Mick Skeels and Nick Turner.

Residents in Clacton, Holland-On-Sea, Frinton, Kirby, and Walton will be able to connect later this summer.

Lightspeed is also building its network in other Essex towns including Braintree, Halstead, Harwich, Maldon, Manningtree and Witham.

Mark Platt, deputy cabinet member and Essex County Councillor for Frinton and Walton said: “It was a pleasure to meet the LightSpeed team in Clacton and Frinton recently to hear about the progress of the company’s full fibre broadband roll-out to multiple towns across Essex helping to level up our region.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for the local area and I am delighted that residents and businesses will be able to benefit from LightSpeed’s full fibre connectivity later this year.”

On a mission to reach one million homes by 2025, LightSpeed will bring fast internet to 32 market towns across the East of England.

The internet service provider is on target to reach 200,000 homes and businesses by the end of 2022 and become the region’s leading broadband provider.

Broadband - David Sperring and Stephen Robinson, LightSpeed build supervisors, with councillor Mick Skeels, councillor Mark Platt and Sean Mulligan, LightSpeed delivery manager in Clacton

Mick Skeels, Essex County Council and Tending Councillor added: “It was good to see LightSpeed’s full fibre broadband build in Clacton recently as it progresses across the town.

“The company’s investment supports the economic development of Clacton and is an important step in bringing new opportunities to the area.”

Through Lightspeed, thousands of homes and businesses will be able to experience upload and download speeds of one gigabit or 1000 mega bites per second.

This is 23 times faster than the average broadband speeds currently available, per the House of Commons Library constituency data. The same source cites Lightspeed as five times more reliable than standard fibre for professional home working, streaming, gaming, and video calling with no buffering, no lag and no dropouts.

Nick Turner, Tendring Councillor for Frinton and chairman of the planning, policy and local action committee said: “I am pleased that LightSpeed has chosen Frinton for the latest roll-out of their ultra-fast broadband.

“It adds another string to Frinton’s bow and gives the town more choice.”