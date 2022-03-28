A TOWN’S sweet shop says it hopes “it isn’t goodbye forever” as the owners are set to close its doors.

Sweet Street, in Clacton, will close on April 7 due to an “amalgamation of things going on” in the shop bosses’ lives.

The owners stated they are planning to regroup and restructure things, while all outstanding orders will be fulfilled.

A spokesman said: “We are going to be trading as usual up to and on Thursday, April 7, then we will be closed to clear out the shop and closed for deliveries for a bit.

“No one is more upset than us but we feel it’s the right thing to do at this time.

Read more: Here’s what Essex forecasters say about snow this week

“We want to thank each and every one of you for your continued support throughout the last couple of years.

“All your support has helped us along the way, not only trading but coming together to raise money for different charities.

“This has given us an amazing sense of community spirit in our little old town of Clacton.

“Hopefully this is not goodbye forever, just a step back to think restructure and breath.”