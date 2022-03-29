A DISABLED pensioner says allotment bosses are refusing to replace his damaged fence after land he didn’t know he owned was used as a dumping ground.

Henry Watcham, 78, is a digger driver from Walton who moved into his new bungalow in July last year alongside his wife Linda after purchasing it four months before.

After spending time working on the inside of the property, Henry eventually decided to replace the fence positioned at the back of his garden.

When he yanked it down, however, he noticed he had an additional spot of land and another fence which was backing onto the Walton and District Allotment.

To his shock, his unknown extra pocket of garden was packed with pots, bags, rubbish, greenhouses and even bathes, and it was also running alive with rats.

“They had been using it as a tip and the fence panels to the left were smashed and completely destroyed,” added Henry, who has been left fuming by the ordeal.

“I actually offered to sort it all out for them at first and to clear it up for free, but they said no and just told me they would get their volunteers to do it instead.

“After about seven weeks, they have done about 80 per cent of it, but when I asked about them buying me a fence they said I will not be getting a new fence from them.”

Determined to not be beat, Henry enlisted the help of his solicitor who sent a quote of roughly £800 to the Walton and District Allotment Association.

The group initially offered a settlement fee of £200 but refused to accept responsibility for his broken fence – and John says the waste is now piling up once more.

Henry, who has had two knee replacements, said: “It is a health hazard and just arrogance and I want to shame them because I do not feel I should be the loser here.

“The fly-tipping over into my garden was absolutely disgusting, and they are now starting to do it again.

“I have even spoke to plot owners who agree that it is their responsibility to sort and they have been calling for it to be cleared for years.”

The Walton and District Allotment Association has been contacted for comment.