AN alleged rapist told his victim no-one would believe her if she tried to seek help, a court heard.

Carl Doe, 39, is accused of raping a girl aged under 16 on multiple occasions between June 2017 and October 2020.

Chelmsford Crown Court heard the defendant had driven the girl to begin self-harming as she didn’t know how to cope with what was happening to her.

Doe was arrested by police officers in the early hours of October 7, 2020.

Diana Wilson, prosecuting, told the court yesterday Doe was arrested after his accused told what had been happening to a close friend.

She then phoned Childline and reported the offences to the police, who descended on Doe’s property, in Croft Road, Clacton.

The jury was told the alleged offences began with the defendant touching the girl’s breasts and bottom multiple times.

As time progressed, this escalated into a series of sexual assaults and later rape, the court heard.

Mrs Wilson added the girl would be made to touch Doe in a bid to pleasure him.

She added a witness had heard the victim say: “No, not yet, I’m not ready” to Doe, and had heard arguments between the two.

“The defendant said to her things like ‘If you say anything no-one will believe you’, which effectively stopped her from saying anything,” Mrs Wilson told the court.

In a video of the police interview with the victim which was played to the jury, she said she would “freeze” and “when it happened, I didn’t know how to move or react, I’d just kind of stay”.

Doe denies four counts of rape of a child, two counts of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, two counts of assault by penetration and one count of sexual assault.