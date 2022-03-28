THE works of one of the finest painters in the country are set to go on display this spring.
The Art of the Poster exhibition will give residents the chance to discover Alfred Munnings’ earliest and least-known paintings at the Munnings Museum in Dedham.
The exhibition launches next Wednesday and will feature more than 100 designs, paintings, drawings, including 13 loans from private collections.
The Art of the Poster will also reunite two loaned pictures travelling separately to the village.
In Brentford Town and Daddy’s Gone a Hunting are not believed to have been hung together since the Norwich Art Circle black and white exhibition in May 1900.
In addition to these, watercolour and oil paintings from the 1890s and early 1900s will also be shown alongside Munnings’ numerous designs for Caley’s Crackers posters and box-tops.
Munnings Art Museum Director Jenny Hand said:“People are not really aware of this period of his life, and the art is in no way typical of what people would expect from him.
“At this stage, his paintings were often romantic and inspired by literature rather than horses.
"Indeed, people figure more than equines which, of course, he became synonymous with in later life.”
Visit munningsmuseum.org.uk.
