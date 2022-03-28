A CHARITY shop collection service is set to take place and residents can leave donations on their doorstep.
Anglo Doorstep Collections will collect from all CO postcodes on Thursday, March 31, to raise money for the Wendy’s Wish Charity.
The collection service would like to help Wendy’s Wish raise money for the Eye Tumour Research fund and to help cancer patients and families during difficult times.
Collection is between 8am and 5pm and residents do not have to be at home.
The option to leave items outside in tied bags or boxes labelled ‘Wendy’s Wish charity collection’ is available.
The deadline for booking a collection is 3pm on Wednesday, March 30.
For book your place visit anglodoorstepcollections.co.uk/ and for more information on what can be collected visit anglodoorstepcollections.co.uk/site/.
