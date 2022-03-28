A BLIND award winning artist is set to host a solo exhibition to showcase her work and introduce interested parties to the world of art.

Annie Fennymore, of Walton, will host the exhibition at the Driftwood Gallery in Frinton throughout April.

Her work won highly commended at the 2011 Helen Keller International Awards, Annie did not tell the judges she was blind beforehand.

She said: “I was not a good student of art when I was a girl, but when the last of my vision went, it was as if all the barriers I felt had surrounding art were lifted, giving me total freedom of expression.”

Annie has been registered blind for more than two decades and turned to art after a family tragedy, in the past ten years she has developed her own form of tactile art.

Annie's painting of oxeye daisies

Using acrylic paints and raised mediums like sculpting pastes and adhesive grouting she marks out her subject with blue tack and then fills in the area to get her required shape.

Annie only uses brushes for backgrounds and larger canvases, she also has a selection of talking electronic aids for the blind, one of which speaks out loud the colour of the paint tube.

She created Blind Alley Art in 2014 as a medium to express her unique form of art.

The exhibition at the Driftwood Theatre runs from the preview evening on Friday, April 1, until Saturday, April 23.

Each Wednesday, 6, 17 and 20 April, between 1pm and 4pm, Annie will be available to explain, advise or simply chat about her art.

Entry is free but a collection box will be made available for attendees to make contributions after discussion, donations will go to the Essex Air Ambulance.