Essex weather forecasters are warning about snow later this week across the country.
After a mini heatwave last week, Essex Weather Centre says snow is set to fall Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
A spokesman for Essex Weather Centre said: "Wednesday night into Thursday is the one to watch with rain turning to snow over parts of England.
"Data shows a significant drop in temperature from midweek with a growing risk of sleet and snow to lower levels by the start of April."
It comes as the county's weather centre had warned last Saturday would be the final day of the nice weather.
Wednesday night into Thursday one to watch with rain turning to snow over parts of England. (ECM data shown) pic.twitter.com/yIWqehWG1B— Essex Weather Centre 🌤 (@EssexWeather) March 27, 2022
The Met Office says cooler air will hit the UK on Tuesday, with the East of England and the north most likely to see some snow showers by the end of the week.
Chief Meteorologist Paul Gundersen said: “Although the UK has had a good deal of fine and settled March weather in recent days, a change is on the way from the middle of next week with colder air spreading down from the north and the increasing likelihood of rain for most areas."
