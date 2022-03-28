A SERIOUS crash on the A120 has left a man fighting for his life in hospital.

Emergency services were called to the Colchester-bound carriageway following a collision yesterday at 12.30pm.

The crash happened near to the junction with the A133 at Hare Green.

An air ambulance was called to the scene and the A120 was closed in both directions while police carried out investigation works.

A man was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition.

It was not known last night how many vehicles were involved in the crash or if anyone else had been injured.

Road closures were put in place at junctions where other roads met the A120 at junction 29 of the A12, on the A133 at the junction of Colchester Road and Main Road and on the A120 from Harwich at the junction with Harwich Road to junction 29 of the A12.

A diversion route was also set up.

The crash caused long delays on the A12 and A120 and knock on traffic in and around Colchester, Frating and Elmstead Market.

The eastbound carriageway, towards Harwich, reopened at about 4pm but the westbound carriageway had temporary closures into the evening.

Essex Police are appealing for witnesses to the serious crash.

A spokesman said: “We are appealing for witnesses to a serious collision which took place on the Colchester-bound A120 near to the junction with the A133 at Hare Green.

“The incident took place shortly before 12.30pm on Sunday, March 27.

“A number of road closures were put in place while emergency services dealt with the incident.

“A man has been taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition.

“The eastbound carriageway, towards Harwich, is expected to re-open very shortly, however the Colchester-bound carriageway will remain closed for some time whilst investigations are carried out.

“We need anyone who witnessed the incident or has dash cam footage of it to contact us as soon as possible.

“If you have any information you can submit a report online or use the ‘Live Chat’ button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

“You can also call 101. Please quote incident 504 of Sunday, March 27