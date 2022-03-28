ESSEX television star Denise Van Outen has been sharing photos of a trip to Mersea for Mother's Day.
The TV presenter took to Instagram to share a series of photos of her visit, capturing West Mersea's colourful beach huts.
The star shared that she was staying at Park Holidays' West Mersea Holiday Park with her daughter Betsy, family and friends.
Pictures showed Denise enjoying a day out at a beach hut and also dining on a roast dinner.
The star also shared pictures of a table of flowers for her guests.
On Instagram she said: "Perfect Mother's Day with the famalam @parkholidaysuk.
"Thank you @markyferry for being a fabulous friend #mersea #beachhut."
It is not the first time Denise has enjoyed a trip to Mersea.
Back in June she visited to celebrate her 47th birthday.
And in August she enjoyed a staycation at Park Holidays' West Mersea Holiday Park.
Pictures showed Denise enjoying a day out at a beach hut with a glass of drink.
She also met up with fellow Essex star Lydia Bright to enjoy a seafood platter from The Company Shed.
Denise has written her memoir, A Bit Of Me: From Basildon To Broadway And Back, which she completed during lockdown as she couldn’t bear sitting around doing nothing.
The book was delayed from last year while the 47-year-old actress, singer, dancer and presenter wrote an extra chapter on the reasons for her recent split from Eddie Boxshall after seven-and-a-half years.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here