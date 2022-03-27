Police have launched an urgent search this evening for a missing eight-year-old boy. 

Israel Oyesiku left his home in Braintree shortly after 5.15pm and police would like to locate him as quickly as possible.

Israel has short, black hair and is wearing red and blue tracksuit bottoms and white and blue-striped top.

He is likely using a scooter.

"Israel is non-verbal. If you see him or know where he is please call us immediately on 101.

"Always dial 999 in an emergency."