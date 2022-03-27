A man is said to be in a 'life-threatening' condition after he was seriously injured in a crash on the A120.

The road has been shut in both directions this afternoon following the collision near Elmstead Market.

Police were called to the scene around 12.30pm and were forced to shut the road in both directions between Colchester and Elmstead Market to allow emergency services to deal with the incident.

An air ambulance was also called to assist paramedics.

A force spokesman says one side of the road will reopen shortly but the Colchester-bound carriageway will remain closed into the evening.

In an update at 4pm, he said: "The eastbound carriageway, towards Harwich, is expected to re-open very shortly, however the Colchester-bound carriageway will remain closed for some time whilst investigations are carried out.

"We need anyone who witnessed the incident or has dash cam footage of it to contact us as soon as possible."

If you have any information you can submit a report online or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

You can also call 101.

Please quote incident 504 of Sunday, March 27.