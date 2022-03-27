Drivers have been warned to expect long delays on routes across north Essex after a serious crash on the A120.
Emergency services are currently at the scene of the accident on the Colchester-bound A120.
It has happened close to the junction with the A133 at Hare Green.
As a result a number of road closures have been put in place while emergency services respond.
There are closures in place on the Clacton/Harwich-bound A120 from junction 29 of the A12, on the A133 at the junction of Colchester Road and Main Road and on the A120 from Harwich at the junction with Harwich Road to junction 29 of the A12.
The road closures are causing long delays across Colchester, Elmstead Market and Frating.
Drivers travelling are advised to take alternative routes.
Essex Police say they will provide an update as soon as they can.
National Highways as also put a diversion route in place for drivers.
Traffic at scene is being diverted locally by Essex Police.
If travelling from further afield, traffic should look to:
- Exit the A120 at Crown Interchange and take the A1232 into Colchester.
- Continue on the A1232 to the double roundabouts and take the A133 towards Clacton.
- Follow the A133 through Elmstead Market and Frating Green to Weeley.
- At Weeley, take the B1033 and continue to the B1035 junction.
- At the junction, turn right and follow the B1035 through Tendring and rejoin the A120 at Horsely Cross roundabout.
Road users are advised to expect disruption and to allow extra journey time.
