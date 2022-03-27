An air ambulance has reportedly been called to the scene of a serious collision on the A120 this afternoon. 

The westbound carriageway is closed between the A133 (Hare Green Interchange) and A1232 (Crown Interchange) following a collision involving two cars. 

According to the AA, traffic on the other side is also being held to allow an air ambulance to land. 

The crash happened around 12pm and there are long queues on the A12 northbound at Colchester as a result of the closure. 

More to follow