An air ambulance has reportedly been called to the scene of a serious collision on the A120 this afternoon.
The westbound carriageway is closed between the A133 (Hare Green Interchange) and A1232 (Crown Interchange) following a collision involving two cars.
According to the AA, traffic on the other side is also being held to allow an air ambulance to land.
The crash happened around 12pm and there are long queues on the A12 northbound at Colchester as a result of the closure.
We have a road closure in place on the #A120 at #ElmsteadMarket due to a serious RTC. Both tracks have been closed to allow the Heli-med to land and emergency services to deal. Please avoid the area. - inc 504-27/03 refers. @EPTendring @EPRoadsPolicing pic.twitter.com/aG5fBACgPC— Force Control Room (@EPControlRoom) March 27, 2022
More to follow
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here