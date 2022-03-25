A POPULAR venue in Tendring has been named as cider pub of the year.
The Ye Olde Cherry Tree in Clacton Road, Little Oakley has been recognised by the Tendring branch of the Campaign For Real Ale (CAMRA).
Branch members have been visiting six pubs shortlisted for this award, including The Globe and the New Bell Inn in Harwich and The Maybush in Great Oakley.
The Ship in Kirby-le-Soken and The Railway Tavern in Brightlingsea were also among the nominees but Little Oakley's Ye Olde Cherry Tree was the venue to toast the success.
Branch chairman, Peter Butler, said: “We have so many fine pubs within the Tendring district that a pub has to be special to make the short list for an award such as Tendring Cider Pub of the Year.
“To actually win the award when up against such competition is a fantastic achievement so many congratulations to Ye Olde Cherry Tree.”
A few weeks earlier, The Maybush Inn, in Farm Road, Great Oakley was named as Tendring CAMRA’s Pub of the Year for 2022.
Mr Butler added:"Clearly, with only two miles between the villages, Great and Little Oakley are great places to enjoy good beer, good cider and the wonderful hospitality of a traditional English pub."
