A HISTORICAL moated mansion has been listed for sale in Essex for over £6 million.

The Grade II listed house Stanstead Hall in Greenstead Green, has gone up for sale for a huge £6.5 million.

Soaked in rich history, the first evidence of a structure on the land where the manor house sits comes during the reign of Edward the Confessor, from 1042 to 1066.

Godwin, Earl of Wessex, inhabited a manor at Stanstead during that period before the estate was given to Robert Malet in 1092, and then to Hubert de Monchensy.

It was then passed by marriage to Walter of Colchester in the mid-13th century, and again to Sir John Bouchier, then his son Robert.

It was Robert who obtained a licence in 1341 make his home at Stanstead a castle, and the moat was constructed.

The manor remained in the hands of the Bouchier family until it passed to Sir William Parr, grandfather of Catherine Parr, the sixth and final wife of Henry VIII.

Sir William Parr lost his lands for supporting Lady Jane Grey; however, it was eventually given back by Queen Elizabeth.

It was then sold to Sir William Waldegrave, before being passed through various hands, with little being known about it from 1720 until 1907, when it came into the hands of Samuel Courtauld.

It was then, by marriage, given to R A Butler, Member of Parliament for Saffron Walden.

Now, Stanstead Hall is set in about 45 acres of gardens and paddocks in the Essex countryside.

Savills property agent Tim Phillips said: “Set in a little over 45 acres with beautiful gardens and paddocks, Stanstead Hall is a perfect example of a Tudor country house in a private setting which very much feels like a family home.

“Entered via stunning brick pier electric gates, the long driveway meanders to the front of the house through an avenue of trees, with the extensive grounds featuring a walled garden, heated swimming pool, bar, pizza oven and gym, as well as a listed tithe barn.

“The interiors of the property have retained several original features, from wood panelled fireplaces and corniced ceilings through to tapestry wall hangings and antique furniture which is a further reflection of its rich history.”

To view the propery in full, visit HERE.