A HUNTER found to be carrying a lock knife “endorsed” by celebrity adventurer Bear Grylls had the blade to help keep rodents off nearby farmland, a court was told.

Samuel Berry, 24, was arrested after police visited his home in Colchester Road, Elmstead, over an unrelated matter.

The officers got no response at the front door, but bumped into a returning Berry as they left the property.

Colchester Magistrates’ Court heard the warehouse worker told the officers he was carrying a knife in his pocket.

He was arrested and admitted possession of a knife.

Selena Dines, mitigating, said her client was a keen hunter, having fostered an interest in the outdoors during his time at boarding school, in the Scouts and while undertaking the Duke of Edinburgh awards.

She urged magistrates to step outside of the strict guidelines which dictate sentences for possessing a knife in public, telling the court Berry is employed by farms to “diminish” the population of animals like squirrels and rats.

“At the time he was working on [a farm] and hunting there,” she said.

“He returned home at about 8.30pm, the chip shop closes at 9pm, so he left straight away to go to the chip shop to get himself fish and chips.

“He didn’t think anything of the knife in his pocket.”

Ms Dines said Berry bought the “multi-tool” knife from a hunting shop and did not receive any advice over the legality of carrying it in public.

She added: “It was a multitool hunting knife endorsed by Bear Grylls, it’s the one Bear Grylls uses.

“It is disappointing the picture only shows one side, if you turn it over you will see a screwdriver and other tools on it.”

But Donald Wicks, chairman of the bench, said guidelines for the offence give a starting point of six months imprisonment.

He said: “We can’t get away from the fact you were carrying a knife in a public place and that is illegal and it’s as simple as that.”

Berry was sentenced to three months imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, with one requirement to complete 60 hours of unpaid work.

He must pay prosecution costs of £145 and a £128 victim surcharge.

