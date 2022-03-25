CARE home residents and staff members marked a cultural and religious celebration by dressing up and enjoying a range of activities.
Corner Lodge, in Meadow Way, Jaywick, dedicated an entire morning and afternoon to commemorating St Patrick’s Day last Thursday.
The yearly observance marks the traditional death date of St Patrick, who is considered to be the “foremost patron saint of Ireland.”
In celebration, the care home’s staff donned green outfits and decorated the facility with St Patrick’s Day-themed props.
The elderly residents were then served Irish whiskey during Irish Happy Hour before making their way through an activities pack.
They then tucked into a special lunch time Irish stew before gulfing down a delicious Irish bread and butter pudding for dessert.
Concluding the afternoon, the residents danced along to traditional Irish music and sipped on tasty Irish coffee.
Mona and Audrey, who come from Ireland and now live at Corner Lodge, said: “It has been such a wonderful afternoon, especially having the whiskey.
“It was so lovely to see that the home has made an effort for us as St Patrick’s Day is a very special occasion to be celebrated, so we thank the staff for getting involved.
Charice Dawson, activities co-ordinator, added: “The staff love doing themed days at Corner Lodge.
“It really makes the residents smile and fulfils their days.”
