A COLCHESTER care company is set to go head-to-head with huge household names as they look to scoop a prestigious national award.

Care UK, based in The Crescent, Highwoods, will compete against the likes of Adobe and Coca-Cola in May as part of the UK Employee Experience Awards.

The business is shortlisted in the Best Use of Digital Technologies category which honours companies who give workers the best possible experience.

The care givers’ innovative new project, which marries technology with taking good care of the organisation’s latest recruits, has now caught the eye of the judges.

The initiative makes use of software which delivers messages to a mobile phone, to bring a personalised experience to people who are offered a role with Care UK.

After securing the job, each new starter is then sent interesting content about their new employer and workplace to keep them engaged while they await their first day.

Everything from welcome videos from colleagues and photos of residents enjoying activities to useful information can be delivered on the platform.

The system also asks candidates to share their favourite things, which can then be used to personalise their experience when they join the team.

For each new colleague the system is used to instantly communicate news and messages to the wider workforce in a channel they are familiar with.

Care UK says this feature was particularly useful to support the health and wellbeing of colleagues during the pandemic and to communicate urgent messages.

Leah Queripel, human resources director at Care UK, said: “We work hard to attract people to apply for a variety of roles with us.

“But our analysis had shown many dropped out between being offered the role and their first day.

“This was often because the background checks, which are mostly out of our control, can take several days or even weeks.

“This project has reduced the number dropping out by over a third and we are seeing new colleagues start with a better idea of their role and working environment.”

The winners of UK Employee Experience Awards will be announced at a ceremony on May 19.