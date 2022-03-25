CARE home residents kept at bay due to rising coronavirus cases were treated to a pitch-perfect outdoor performance by a community group of singers.
The SingAlongAPen Choir visited Maitland House, in Church Road, Clacton, on Wednesday afternoon for a glorious sun-tinted show.
After setting up and perfecting their harmonies in the home’s front garden, the ensemble proceeded to angelically sing through their setlist.
They performed for an impressive 45-minutes, much to the delight of the music-loving residents who made the most of the weather by absorbing the show outdoors.
Penelope Read, 73 from Clacton, launched the weekly choir for people who have previously been told they cannot sing and those who battle breathing difficulties.
She said: “The granddaughter of one of my choir members works at the home, so we offered to perform.
“We have performed at care homes before, but we have to sing outside now because of coronavirus so we can keep everyone safe.
“But we loved it and it was great because the residents joined in with the singing and it was glorious in the sunshine.
“The choir is for health and wellbeing, and for people who love a good sing.”
To find out more visit facebook.com/sing4yourhealth.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here