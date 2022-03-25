HUNDREDS of scooter-revving mods are expected to take the streets of a seaside town next month as part of an annual event held in aid of charity.
The Clacton Ride Out, which was relaunched eight years ago, attracts hordes of scooterists from across East Anglia every year.
The crowd-pleasing event is arranged by the Chelmsford Scooter Club and will raise money for the Bobby Moore Fund for Cancer Research UK.
The charity, launched in the legendary footballer’s memory following his death aged 51, dedicates itself to generating funding for pioneering bowel cancer research.
This year’s ride will take place on April 3 and see as many as 200 shiny scooters glisten in the sunshine as petrolheads marvel in amazement.
The route starts off in Chelmsford, before passing through Colchester where even more two-wheelers will join the procession of motorists.
Eventually, the colourful scooters will travel to Clacton where the 41-mile journey will conclude outside Tom Peppers, where band The Start will also perform for crowds.
Del Ansell, from Clacton, is the former area representative for the Vespa Club of Britain and has taken part in hundreds of rides since the Sixties.
He said: “It will be great because the locals love to see the shiny scooters.”
