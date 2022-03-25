A SPECTACULAR twilight aerial display will get the Illuminate Festival off to a flying start in historic Harwich tonight (Friday, March 23).

The festival, a celebration of the town’s heritage – and in particular its links to The Mayflower ship which carried the first Pilgrims to America – will return this afternoon this year after a break forced by Covid-19.

This year Illuminate will be held in March, instead of its usual calendar slot in November, to tie in with Thanksgiving, to kick-start a packed events programme in Harwich.

Alex Porter, Tendring Council’s cabinet member for leisure and tourism, said the event was one not to be missed.

“Showcasing both the amazing heritage in Harwich and its strong community spirit, Illuminate Festival is a must-see in the events calendar,” he said.

“After our forced absence due to Covid, I am glad that the festival is returning to kick-start a year of fantastic events, with Illuminate’s lights, fun and festivities. What better way to welcome in 2022?

“Our thanks go to the many and varied community partners helping us to put on this fantastic event.”

The Illuminate Festival, being held on Harwich Quay from 6pm on Friday, March 25, will see street entertainment and projections, a spectacular aerial display from the Firebirds and torch-lit procession lead by the incredible Spark! drummers.

Festivities continue on until 9.30pm.

Illuminate Festivals have been held by destinations across the world, linked by the Mayflower story.

The theme is inspired by the words of William Bradford, a Mayflower passenger elected as the settlers’ first governor, who wrote: “Just as one small candle may light a thousand, so the light here kindled hath shone unto many.”

Harwich was not only home to the Mayflower, which was registered at the port, but several of the crew were residents of the town, including the ship’s master and co-owner Christopher Jones – whose house still stands in Kings Head Street.

Mr Porter added: “Harwich’s links to the Mayflower are extraordinary and tangible, and definitely to be both celebrated and enjoyed.”

The Harwich Illuminate Festival saw an estimated 6,000 visitors across two days of activities in 2019.

People are being encouraged to make a weekend of their trip, staying in one of the several quality hotels in and around the town.

Local residents are encouraged to walk or cycle to the event.

Those coming from further afield can take a train service to Harwich Town, and then enjoy a ten-minute walk to the festival, or take a bus service from Colchester or Clacton.

Visitors planning on driving to the festival can use the event car park at Harwich Green – accessed from Harbour Crescent – which opens from 5pm, or one of the nearby public car parks.

To find out more about travelling to, staying in and eating out around Harwich visit historicharwich.co.uk.