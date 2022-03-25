Several motorway closures will affect Essex traffic this weekend, according to National Highways England.

These will mainly be along the Dartford Crossing in the early hours of the morning, with a few on the M25 and the A12.

If you are set to be travelling along these areas, it's best to take note of different diversions in place.

Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday, March 25 to Sunday, March 27.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Friday March 25 in Essex?





A12

On Junction 12 there will be carriageway closures, lane closures and a Diversion Route for Horticulture (Cutting and Planting), which will be in place from 9pm to 5am.

The only other thing affecting the A12 on Friday is the Northbound Junction 19 link road from A138 having its 24-hour closure up until October 29.

M25

From Junction 24 to 25 there will be lane closures, exit slip road closures and west quadrant roundabout closures for a Junction improvement scheme.

That will take place from 10pm to 5am.

Additionally, on the anti-clockwise M25 there will be a Junction 28 carriageway closure between the exit and entry slip roads, plus entry slip road lane closure for resurfacing works.

That will take place from 11pm to 6am.

Finally, there will be a link road and lane closure for signs inspection between Junction 26 and 27 from 10pm to 6am.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Saturday March 26 in Essex?





A12

On the Northbound way on the A12 there will be a carriageway closure on Junction 19 for White Lining/Road Markings from 9pm to 5am.

Dartford Crossing

The Northbound carriageway on the West Tunnel will be closed for maintenance works from 10pm to 5am.

M25

Again there will be lane closures, northeastern quadrant roundabout and exit slip road closures from Junction 24 to 25 on the M25 at the same time period as Friday.

Between Junction 28 to 27 there will be lane closures and link road closures for joint replacement works between 8pm and 8am.

Finally, along Junction 31 to southbound Junction 1a on the A282 carriageway and slip road closures for improvement works from 8pm to 10am.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Sunday March 27 in Essex?





A12

On the Northbound way on the A12 there will be a carriageway closure on Junction 19 again for White Lining/Road Markings from 9pm to 5am.

Dartford Crossing

The Northbound carriageway on the East Tunnel will be closed for maintenance works from 10pm to 5am.

M25

Once again the lane closures, slip roads and northeastern quadrant roundabouts closure will last from 10pm to 5am on Sunday night to Monday morning from Junction 24 to 25.