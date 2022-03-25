PLANS for an out-of-town drive-thru coffee shop labelled as “another nail in the coffin” of Clacton town centre is set to get the green light.
Associated British Foods Pension Trustees applied to Tendring Council for permission to build a coffee shop or restaurant unit on part of the car park at Brook Retail Park, off London Road.
The plans could see a shop created between the former Carphone Warehouse site and KFC, which would lead to the loss of 40 car parking spaces.
The application will go before the council's planning committee on Wednesday after being called in by ward councillor Mark Stephenson, who is concerned about highways and parking issues.
Graham Webb, chairman of Clacton Town Partnership, previously said another out-of-town coffee shop would be "another nail in the coffin" of the town centre.
B&Q also objected to the plans, which it said would likely result in significant queuing problems.
Plans were last year also approved for a drive-thru Costa Coffee at neighbouring Brook Park West.
The developer said less than half the available spaces in the car park are being used even at the busiest times and the development will create 12 jobs.
The plans have been recommended for approval.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here