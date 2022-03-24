JOBSEEKERS across Tendring are being given the chance to train as lorry drivers.
Tendring Council is providing £15,000 to pay for the Heavy Goods Vehicle (HGV) training for at least five residents, and is working with the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) to identify people for the training as well as lorry firms in terms of recruitment.
The scheme, which is being run with Essex County Council, means training provision will be put in place locally where national initiatives are not active.
Mary Newton, cabinet member for business, said: "Not only will this training help some of our residents into work by giving them additional skills – reducing reliance on the benefits system – but also do our bit to help tackle a national shortage of HGV drivers.
“Lorry drivers are so important to our economy, both here in Tendring and nationally – whether it is as part of food supply chains, driving recycling lorries and much more besides – so this is a key sector for us to support.”
The funding will be available for those in receipt of Universal Credit, with candidates identified by the DWP as part of their ongoing work supporting claimants into employment.
