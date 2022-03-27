A MUM whose young son was diagnosed with cancer has had her lengthy locks chopped off in aid of two essential and life-changing charities.

Julie Williams, from Clacton, has raised more than £500 for the Robin Cancer Trust and also donated chunks of her dark brown hair to the Little Princess Trust.

The former raises awareness of testicular and ovarian cancers, while the latter uses real hair to make wigs for children fighting the horrid condition.

Julie decided to embark on her fundraising campaign after her son Tom, now 24, was diagnosed with testicular cancer two years ago.

Thankfully, he is now in remission and last year completed the Brighton Marathon, generating a staggering £3,000 for Cancer Research UK.

She underwent her hair transformation at the hands of stylist Gemma earlier this month in front of an audience of friends and families at the Debonair Hairdressers.

Julie said: “Two years ago my son Tom was diagnosed with testicular cancer aged 22 and after enduring intensive chemotherapy treatment, he lost his hair.

“It was at this time I decided to grow my hair so I could donate it to the Little Princess Trust for children who have lost their hair through illness or medical condition.

“I also wanted to raise money for The Robin Cancer Trust to help them continue to raise awareness of testicular cancer.

“Tom is now in remission and it is his inspiration that provided the motivation for me to grow my hair long and complete this journey.”

Darren Couchman, community engagement manager for the Robin Cancer Trust, has now praised Julie for her efforts.

He added: "We are so grateful to Julie for raising such a fantastic amount of money for our life-saving work – she has done so well.

“This will make a big difference to us and will allow us to continue raising awareness of testicular cancer through our educational talks and our digital campaigns.

“What a lovely thing to do to support two very worthy causes and to also show support for her son Tom - well done Julie and your new hair style really suits you."

To donate visit justgiving.com/fundraising/julie-williams145.

Photos: Simon Rich