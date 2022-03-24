TWO native oak trees have been planted in town as part of a nationwide campaign to mark the 80th anniversary of a Holocaust charity.

The trees have been planted in Jubilee Park in Parkeston and Cliff Park in Dovercourt in recognition of the 10,000 children who arrived at Harwich International Port during the Kindertransport.

80 trees in total will be planted across Britain to celebrate 80 years of the Association of Jewish Refugees (AJR), a charity which provides social and welfare services to Holocaust refugees and survivors.

The Dovercourt tree has been sponsored by Jude Stratton in loving memory of her mother Ruth Deutsch, who arrived in England on December 20 1938 from Vienna, Austria.

The Parkeston tree was funded by Helen Reissner whose father Eric Newman arrived in 1939 from Graz, Austria, at the age of 14.

Deputy Lord Lieutenant Nigel Spencer MBE led each planting ceremony, while John Gottesman, a member of the local Jewish community, said a remembrance prayer.

Mr Spencer said: “Harwich and Dovercourt residents opened their homes and showed the Kinder such hospitality in their time of needs – and this is being demonstrated again with our community’s response to the situation in Ukraine.

"These trees link refugees of all nationalities, which is a key aim of the Harwich Kindertransport Project.

“I’d like to give my thanks to Tom Opperman and the team at Tendring District Council who made the planting such a success.”

The trees will act as a platform for telling the story of Britain’s Jewish refugees and celebrating their remarkable contribution to British life.

A permanent Kindertransport memorial is also due to be unveiled in Harwich this autumn.

Tendring Council chairman Jeff Bray added: “I was honoured to be a part of these two ceremonies, and touched by the memories of those two Kinder, shared by Jude and Helen, which really brought to life the experiences of those Jewish refugees and made it hit home just what a traumatic event – and a lifeline – the Kindertransport was.”

Plaques have also been installed by the trees with information about the project.