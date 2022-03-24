EXPERTS are warning of very high levels of pollution in Essex today, with Colchester and the coast among the worst areas affected.

A forecast on pollution provided by the Met Office shows levels will be at the highest level of 10 across Colchester today.

Similarly, high levels are anticipated in Clacton, Walton, Harwich and Manningtree.

There are levels of 10 on the Dengie including at Burnham and Southminster.

Maldon, Halstead and Witham will see levels of nine while in Braintree levels are at eight out of ten.

Tomorrow levels will stay at 10 for Clacton, Walton and Frinton.

In Colchester, Harwich, Manningtree, Burnham and Southminster they will fall to nine out of 10.

Levels will falls to eight out of ten for Maldon and Witham.

The Clean Air Hub has issued an alert for much of Essex as a result and is urging people to avoid main roads and traveling at peak times so as to avoid being exposed to high levels of pollution.

People are also asked to consider alternative methods of transport to their car to prevent adding to the problem.

A statement alongside the alert on the Clean Air Hub website adds: “Air pollution affects everyone.

“Exposure to any amount of air pollution can be damaging to health, the greater the exposure the greater the risk.

“You may find it harder to breathe and it can also affect your heart, eyes, nose and throat.

“High levels of air pollution are particularly bad for people with existing health conditions, such as those with asthma or heart disease.”

The increased levels of pollutants in the air in Essex is understood to be linked to the warmer and sunnier weather.

The Clean Air Hub is run by charity Global Action Plan which raises awareness about climate change and pollution.

Levels are expected to drop in Essex over the weekend, where they will return to average.

