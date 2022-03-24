PUPILS from across Harwich have been making eight large lanterns to join with the torch-lit procession at this week’s Illuminate Festival.

The Harwich Festival has been running a series of workshops with local schools, helping pupils to create stunning lanterns during the two-hour sessions.

Made from sustainable and biodegradable materials, the children are invited to join the procession at Illuminate Festival on Friday (25 March) – which this year has a sea creatures theme.

Peter Davis, Artistic Director at the Harwich Festival, said the workshops had been great fun.

“Harwich Festival and Willow Phoenix have designed eight large sea creatures for the procession, and the children have helped to build and decorate the lanterns; their imagination has no bounds,” he said.

Light show - the last Illuminate Festival attracted 6,000 visitors to Harwich

“These workshops really help to connect young people with art and culture as well as our town’s history, and involve them in fantastic events such as Illuminate Festival.”

The parade will set off at 7pm and go around the old town of Harwich, led by the Spark! drummers.

Alex Porter, cabinet member for leisure and tourism at Tendring Council, which stages Illuminate Festival, added: “The designs made for the procession are always fantastic and really have the ‘wow’ factor.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming lots of people at the festival, not only for the fun attractions but to see these amazing creations by Harwich children.”

Illuminate Festival, being held on Harwich Quay from 6pm on Friday (25 March), will see street entertainment and projections, a spectacular aerial display from The Firebirds and more, as well as the torch-lit procession. Festivities continue on until 9.30pm.

To find out more about Illuminate Festival and Historic Harwich visit www.historicharwich.co.uk, or for the Harwich Festival go to www.harwichfestival.com.