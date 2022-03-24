A LEADING mental health charity says it is thankful after a Chappel-based business donated more than £10,000.

Mid and North East Essex Mind have thanked food company Direct Meats for their support over five years.

To date, the business has donated a whopping £10,400 to the charity with regular monthly donations to support people struggling with their mental health.

Robert Messinger, group financial director and company secretary at Direct Meats, said: “We have been so pleased that we have been able to support Mid and North East Essex Mind during these difficult days.

“We believe them to be an incredibly worthwhile charity and with more folk facing the dilemmas that poor mental health can bring, their work is more important than ever before and need support whenever possible.”

Julie Arthur, corporate and partnerships manager for Mid and North East Essex Mind, added: “We are so grateful to Direct Meats for their loyal and continued support.

“We are always delighted when local companies choose to support us as it shows their compassion for the people living and working in the communities they operate in.

“We believe that no one should have to face a mental health problem alone and these regular donations enable us to continue to provide mental health services locally.

“Our services are needed more than ever before and it means a great deal to us to be able to work with corporates and communities.