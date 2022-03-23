A LEADING edtech provider is encouraging youngsters to express themselves in an exciting drawing competition for primary schools.

Renaissance Learning launched the 'Sum it up in a picture’ competition on Wednesday, March 23, also known as World Maths day.

Pupils across the East of England are being asked to think big about how maths can be found in everyday life and create imaginative artwork based on their findings.

Sarah Haythornthwaite, marketing director at Renaissance Learning said: “We’re really excited to be launching the Sum it up in a picture competition to help children think about how maths is all around us in everyday life.

“We hope to stimulate fun in the subject by getting pupils really engaged with their artwork.

“We want students to take ownership of their learning by connecting maths to their everyday experiences.”

As part of this competition, however, participating schools will be offered free access to Freckle, Renaissance’s new primary maths practice solution.

The overall winning school will receive £2,000 towards a trip, whilst the individual winners from each of the three age categories will receive a Kindle Fire and a year’s subscription to Freckle and Star Maths for their class or school.

Winning entries may also appear as future depth of knowledge questions in Freckle. Every entrant will receive a certificate to thank them for taking part.

Ms Haythornthwaite added: “We’re also proud to be supporting teachers and schools with their mission to keep pupils excited about learning maths, which is why we’re making Freckle freely available for use at school and home.”

Renaissance already works with nearly 1,300 schools in the East of England through the provision of adaptive solutions that support the practice and assessment of reading and maths.

Catherine Magee, winner of the Teacher of the Year in a Primary School award and head judge for the competition said: “I’m delighted to be involved in judging the entries received from schools.

“It’s so important that we engage children in maths in an exciting and accessible way and this competition will give teachers and pupils the tools to do that.”

The deadline for entry into the competition is 6pm on Friday, April 29, for details on how to enter visit renlearn.co.uk/sum-it-up/.