AN award-winning singer-songwriter who has sold millions of records and been honoured by the Queen is set to perform at a seaside town arts venue.
Barbara Dickson OBE will take to the stage of the Princes Theatre, in Station Road, Clacton, on April 8 as part of her extensive full-band UK tour.
During the show she will treat guests to her vast back catalogue of classic material while also entertaining them with some of her more recently released songs.
Barbara, also an Olivier Award-winning actress, emerged from the Scottish folk revival of the 1960s and went onto earn six platinum, 11 gold and seven silver albums.
She also enjoyed ten years of chart success as a pop star thanks to hits such as Answer Me, Another Suitcase in Another Hall and The Caravan Song.
Speaking ahead of the show Barbara said: “I can’t wait to be playing live again. I want us all back to being able to enjoy life again.
“Music feeds the soul and we’re all in need of a pick-me-up.”
Tickets for the 7.30pm show, which cost £27 plus booking fee or £25 plus booking fee for concessions, can be purchased by visiting princetheatre.co.uk.
