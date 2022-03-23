A CARE home is set to dedicate the next month to serving up some essential advice in support of elderly people within the community.

Silversprings, in Tenpenny Hill, Thorrington, is marking National Nutrition Month by sharing top tips from its Eating As We Age guide.

The booklet is packed with practical advice for keeping healthy, nutritious recipes and touches on why older people are more likely to see a decline in appetite.

It also informs meal-makers of ways to create tasty dishes for people who may have lost the triggers that tell them they are hungry and those living with dementia.

Recipes for dinners loved by Silversprings residents, from beef stew and dumplings to fruit cake, are all also included in the guide.

Joanne Rix, care home manager, said: “Nutrition is incredibly important for overall health and wellbeing, especially for older people.

“So, we are pleased to share our tips and advice for keeping nourished throughout National Nutrition Month and beyond.

“It can be tricky for those caring for a loved one to ensure they eat plenty of nutritious meals and snacks but our guide is packed with recipes and practical tips to help.

“We’d like to encourage local people to download their own copy of the guide and to reach out to us if they need any further support.”

James Clear head of hospitality and culinary lead for Care UK, which runs Silversprings, helped design the guide so the elderly can always dine with dignity.

He said: “Each team member who works in our homes has a responsibility to ensure that the people who live there are well nourished.

“Every interaction helps, whether it's a maintenance worker sitting down with a resident for a tea or a carer suggesting someone eats a piece of fruit as a snack.

“We wanted to ensure our expertise could be shared to help those in the community caring for older loved ones, and I believe this guide achieves exactly that.”

To download a free copy of the guide visit careuk.com or tinyurl.com/26abkz64.