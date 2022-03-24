A SPECIAL school where children living with autism are provided with riches of exciting experiences has impressed an Ofsted Inspector.

Doucecroft School, in Abbotts Lane, Eight Ash Green, which cares for children and young people aged three to 19 with autism, was rated good by the watchdog after a series of visits in February.

The school, which is privately owned by Autism Anglia, has 61 pupils on roll, of whom three are residential.

It was rated good in its overall experiences and progress of children and young people, taking into account, how well the children and young people are helped and protected and the effectiveness of its leaders and managers.

Following the visits, the Ofsted inspector said: “This is a good quality residential provision that children enjoy and parents value highly.”

The school was praised for providing youngsters with exciting opportunities which continued throughout lockdown.

Trips to castles, theme parks, ice rinks and theatres were some of the wide range of meaningful activities enjoyed by the children.

The staff were described as an “experienced, committed and skilled team” who build strong relationships with children.

The inspector added: “Interactions between the children and staff are extremely positive and filled with high regard and warmth.

“As a result, the children develop a sense of security and greatly improve their social and self-expression skills.”

Visual schedules and social stories at the school help to support the youngsters in order to reduce their worries about their day, an important factor for the children who rely on rigid routines to help them feel safe.

Staff were hailed for having a good awareness of potential triggers and a dedicated emotional wellbeing team works with them to provide a consistent and informed approach to children’s care.

Consequently, difficult incidents are managed well and their frequency has reduced, the inspector stated.

They added: “The staff have maintained a culture of enthusiasm and creativity which has led to very positive experiences for children.

“Parents and social workers recognise the positive impact the residential provision has had on children’s lives and gave excellent feedback about the quality of care.”