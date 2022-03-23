A BUMPER long weekend of family fun is being lined up at a pier for Easter.

Youngsters will get the chance to search out a trail of coloured eggs hidden around Clacton Pier.

There will be free live music and popular children’s entertainer James Magic will be up to his tricks.

Additionally, the first free fireworks extravaganza of the year will be lighting up the skies.

Billy Ball, director at Clacton Pier said it will be the first time the pier is open for the Easter weekend in three years.

He said: “Due to Covid regulations we were closed in 2020 and 2021 and we are looking forward to welcoming visitors again this year.

“This is the first bank holiday of the season, and the early forecast is for some good weather in April so hopefully things will be set fair.

“We have a strong programme of activities and entertainment for all ages to enjoy and we are looking forward to a bumper weekend.”

The first 200 children taking part in the hunt will receive an Easter egg and everyone who enters will go into a draw to win an annual ride pass.

There will also be a free egg for the first 300 children going into Discovery Bay soft play on the Sunday.

The events will take place between April 15 and 18, for more information visit clactonpier.co.uk