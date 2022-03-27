THE infamous ship which made international news when it disrupted global trade after getting wedged in the Suez Canal is returning to waters off Harwich.
The 400m-long Ever Given was stuck in limbo across the canal in Egypt in March 2021 before crews managed to dislodge it after a six day operation.
It is now set to dock in the Port of Felixstowe at 7am on Monday, the port’s website states.
Dozens of ship-spotters gathered in Harwich Quay last August to witness the container ship as it was taxied to the port under the pilotage of Harwich Haven Authority.
It could first be spotted out at sea on August 2 as it awaited the green light for its arrival in Suffolk.
Having blocked the infamously narrow Egyptian canal amid high winds earlier this year, it was originally scheduled to arrive in Suffolk on April 6.
Shipping data from Lloyd’s List projected the boat held up about £7 billion worth of goods every day it was stuck in limbo.
After being refloated and made ready for sail, the Egyptian authorities, in charge of the Suez Canal, then held it for more than three months amid a legal battle worth more than £655 million in compensation.
