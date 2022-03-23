A pre-school was forced to go into emergency lockdown after a parent was attacked with a knife at pick-up time.

The drama unfolded outside Beeches Pre School Annexe in Forest Road, Colchester, at about 3.30pm yesterday when a woman was approached and slashed with a knife.

The mum was not seriously injured but the pre-school immediately went into lockdown.

Police were scrambled to the scene and a woman was arrested.

Elaine Beecham, who owns the Beeches, said: “I was at our other site in St Andrews Avenue when I got the call to say what had happened.

“We contacted all our parents and told them to stay in their cars and asked they also provide somewhere safe for the parents who were on foot.

“There were two who had gone home, with 14 left and I spoke with all of them.

“It was one of our mums who was attacked - I spoke with her on the phone and she said her arm had been cut.

“We were locked down for about 20 minutes but all of the parents were calm and the children did not know what was happening outside.”

Dave Smith’s daughter-in-law was the woman who was attacked.

The 63-year-old Colchester resident said: “She’s traumatised by what’s happened.

“She was there to pick up her four-year-old but she had my little baby granddaughter with her as well.

“It could have been so much worse - it does not bear thinking about.”

An Essex Police spokesman said: “We have arrested a person on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon following an incident in Colchester.

“Our officers were called to Penrice Close shortly before 3.30pm.

“A woman has been taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.

“We need anyone who saw anything or has any CCTV, dash cam, or doorbell footage to contact us.

“If you have any information you can submit a report online at www.essex.police.uk or use the Live Chat button to speak to an online operator between 7am11pm.

“Please quote incident 769 of March 22.

“You can also call us on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”