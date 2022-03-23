A BUS company has provided important updates regarding changes to its timetable commencing soon.
Hedingham and Chambers has announced the changes come as a result of local authority tender results.
In the Clacton area, the Route 97 bus at 7pm from Clacton Pier Avenue will operate 12 minutes earlier at 6.48pm.
This will better connect with the train arriving at Clacton Rail Station at 6.48pm from London.
The Route 98 bus at 7.15pm from Holland-on-Sea to Clacton will operate 16 minutes earlier at 6.59pm.
The 6.16pm and 6.46pm journeys from Walton to Clacton will be withdrawn due to low demand, these are not Essex County Council contracted journeys.
Route 98a will see the 8.30pm bus from Clacton Pier Avenue operate 15 minutes earlier at 8.15pm (8.17pm from Clacton Rail Station).
This will better connect with the train arriving at Clacton Rail Station at 8.11pm from London.
As a result, the 9.10pm route 98a bus from Walton will operate 15 minutes earlier at 8.55pm
Lastly, the route 99 bus at 7.50pm from Walton will operate 15 minutes earlier at 7.35pm
These changes will take place from Monday, March 28, for more information, visit bit.ly/3ujCvGk.
