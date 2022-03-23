PRIMARY school pupils were dazzled as they learnt about special effects during a theatre tour.

The children from Alresford Primary School in Colchester visited Clacton’s Princes Theatre and found out about life behind the scenes.

Kai Aberdeen, technical manager at Princes Theatre showed them some of the equipment used in staging productions.

He said “Theatres are such magical places, for children and adults, and school pupils are always fascinated to peek behind the curtain.”

As well as getting to see the lights discovering how they work, the youngsters also got up close to a working smoke machine and experimented with the sound effects.

Pupils amazed by smoke effects at Princes Theatre

Laura Browne, Year four class teacher at the school, added: “The children really enjoyed their time during their tour of the theatre.

“It’s such a great opportunity for them, and there have been so many conversations about it since – particularly about the smoke machine!”

Alex Porter, Tendring councillor responsible for leisure and tourism, said: “We hope that by staging these visits we will not only encourage children to come back and enjoy shows here at the Princes Theatre, but maybe even be inspired to go into the theatre or arts as they get older.”

The Princes Theatre runs free tours for schools and groups, subject to availability.