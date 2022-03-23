COMPETITORS are warming up to take part in a famous Essex mud race which raises thousands of pounds for charities.

Maldon Mud Race, which takes place in the town’s Promenade Park, attracts residents as well as visitors from all over the UK and Europe.

The event features 300 entrants who will be taking part to raise money for charities.

It is set to return on April 24 after last year’s mud race was cancelled due to organisers’ worries surrounding Covid-19.

Brian Farrington, chairman of The Maldon Mud Race, said: “The day involves nearly 12 months of pre-planning and there are always a few surprises.

“As the event grows, we are expanding our offering to include our Duck Race, Fancy Dress Competition for competitors plus a wide range of stalls with snacks and promotional gifts.

“Last [time the event was held] saw nearly 20,000 people attend the event so we are hoping to raise even more money for the charities.

“We distributed over £35,000 and we are looking for this to be the best year ever.”

Among this year’s entrants is comedian Jo Brand’s daughter Maisi Bourke, who will be taking part with her boyfriend Alfie to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

This will be in memory of fellow comedian Sean Lock and Maisi’s uncle Bill, both of who died after battles with cancer.

On Maisi’s fundraiser, Jo said: “Sean Lock and I attempted the Maldon Mud Race, an iconic event, terrifying for us and hilarious, for the crowd anyway, and if I have ever been more humiliated, being lassoed by a bloke in waders and dragged out of the swamp, I can’t remember it.

“Since then, the world has lost the brilliant and unique comedian Sean to cancer and last year, just before Christmas, I also lost my lovely brother Bill to cancer as well.

“Macmillan Cancer Support is a bright light in what is a very dark time for families.”

At this year’s race, Jo will be watching and cheering her daughter on from the sidelines.

So far, Maisi has raised £1,690 towards her £2,000 goal.

To donate to her fundraiser visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/maisi.

Entry to the event is £40 per person, to book visit maldonmudrace.com/enter.