A THEATRE director says its supporters are "over the moon" at plans for Andrew Lloyd Webber’s spectacular musical Jesus Christ Superstar to be staged in a big tent on Frinton's greensward.

Some town councillors and residents were left enraged by Frinton Summer Theatre’s proposal to use the revered greensward for weeks during the summer holidays.

The popular theatre, based at the McGrigor Hall in Fourth Avenue, usually puts on seven plays in seven weeks throughout July and August.

In recent years it has hosted a musical in a big tent on Frinton Greensward for a number of days.

Councillors, who do not want the tranquil seafront spot to be commercialised, were concerned this year's show could go on for up to five weeks, causing parking and other problems for most of the summer holidays.

But Clive Brill, Frinton Summer Theatre's artistic director, said many businesses and theatre-lovers in the town are backing the idea.

“It’s certainly true we applied for slightly longer this time, but it is for three weeks rather than five,” he said.

“And that will include some outreach work in the community.

“We sell alcohol, under licence from the council, but people need to know that we are a charity – we are not making money on this.

“We have not had problems with parking before and no one has complained.

“Businesses in the town love the idea – we walked down Connaught Avenue and every business we spoke to was in favour.”

Mr Brill said the theatre was thrilled to get the rights to put on the West End phenomenon Jesus Christ Superstar, by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice.

“We are incredibly fortunate to get the rights,” he said.

“It just happened that because of Covid the rights were available.

“We have a good relationship with Andrew Lloyd Webber’s company – and they liked our production of Tell Me On a Sunday last year.

“For me it’s a passion project and our supporters are over the moon about it."

It is hoped the show will be staged in August if the theatre is granted permission to use the greensward by Tendring Council.