The number of coronavirus cases in Tendring increased by 283 in the last 24 hours, official figures show – and one more death was recorded.

A total of 40,606 cases had been confirmed in Tendring when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated today (Tuesday), up from 40,323 on Monday.

The cumulative rate of infection in Tendring, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 27,557 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the England average of 30,401.

In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 94,297 over the period, to 20,413,731.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Tendring.

The dashboard shows 670 people had died in the area by March 22 (Tuesday) – up from 669 on Monday.

It means there have been three deaths in the past week, which is an increase on one the previous week.

They were among 16,407 deaths recorded across the East of England.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Tendring.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

The figures also show that more than two-thirds of people in Tendring have received a booster dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 96,471 people had received a booster or third dose by March 21 (Monday) – 70% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

A total of 115,582 people (84%) had received two jabs by that date.

Across England, 67% of people aged 12 and above had received a booster.

Unlike at local level, the national rate was calculated using mid-2020 population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.