TENDRING Council has shown its commitment to being a flexible workplace by signing up to the Family Friendly Employer Charter.

The scheme, run by Essex County Council, allows employers to demonstrate they offer a family-friendly workplace – and encourage working parents to be confident they will be supported by the organisation.

Under the terms of the charter, Tendring Council commits to considering flexible working arrangements in line with business needs and supports employees in a variety of different ways.

Jayne Chapman, chairwoman of Tendring Council’s human resources and council tax committee said the charter embodied practices already in place at the authority.

She said: “Organisations who take care of their hard-working staff and which have a positive atmosphere will not only be much more productive but stay with you for longer.

“That is important to us as it allows the council to develop an experienced and knowledgeable pool of staff – which in turn better serves our residents and communities.”

Launched last week, Tendring Council is one of 13 original signatories from across Essex – with County Hall now encouraging more employers to sign the charter and take steps to embed the family-friendly ethos into their employment practices.

Lynda McWilliams, Tendring councillor responsible for partnerships added: “This charter is not just about our own commitment to good practices.

"We are also keen to promote the charter and its values to employers right across Tendring and encourage them to adopt it too.”