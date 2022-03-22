A PUB quiz is set to take place with a cash prize for the winner and funds raised going towards a great cause.
The Robin Hood pub in London Road, Clacton, is hosting a quiz that will cover food and drink, film and TV, music, science and nature, and general knowledge.
It will consist of six rounds and will be hosted by quiz master Jason Winter.
The quiz will cost £3 to enter and proceeds will go to the Clacton Men’s Shed Association, a charity helping to tackle men’s loneliness and depression.
It will take place on Tuesday, April 12 and places are limited.
To book your spot call 01255 476785.
