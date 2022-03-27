A SERIES of jobs could provide the perfect opportunity for those who have been inspired by the heroes who continued to work in hospital throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.
We’ve compiled a list of all the positions in East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust’s nursery and midwifery teams.
The trust runs hospitals in Colchester, Harwich, Clacton and Ipswich and the roles can be applied for here.
Here is our full list of the roles currently hiring:
Parkinson’s Disease clinical nurse specialist
£32,306 - £39,027
Recovery nurse/Practioner
£25,655 - £31,534
Junior sister/charge nurse (two roles)
£32,306 - £39,027
Healthcare assistant – Capel
£20,330 - £21,777
Registered nurse – Peldon Ward
£25,655 - £31,534
Staff nurse – Emergency Department
£25,655 - £31,534
Healthcare assistant – Colchester
£18,546 - £19,918
Midwife – Ipswich
£32,306 - £39,027
Health independent domestic violence advocate for the over 60s
£22,549 - £24,882
Children’s continence nurse specialist
£32,306 - £39,027
Registered nurse – pre-operative assessment unit
£25,655 - £31,534
Theatre assistant
£18,546 - £19,918
Children and young people’s mental health specialist
£40,057 - £45,839
Newly qualified operating department practitioner
£25,655 - £31,534
Head of clinical education
£54,764 - £63,862
Midwife – Colchester
£32,306 - £39,027
Children’s community nurse
£32,306 - £39,027
Assistant practitioner
£20,330 - £21,777
Generic worker specialising in community health
£20,330 – £21,777
District nurse
£32,306 - £39,027
Staff nurse – emergency department
£25,655 - £31,534
Clinical support technician
£20,330 - £21,777
Theatre practitioner
£25,655 - £31,534
Day surgery development coordinator
£32,306 - £39,027
Team leader – Blyth theatres
£32,306 - £39,027
Ward sister/charge nurse – Debenham Ward
£40,057 - £45,839
Healthcare assistant – critical care
£18,546 - £21,777
Registered nurse – Waverley Ward
£25,655 - £31,534
Dermatology nurse
£25,655 - £31,534
Community nurse – Ipswich West
£25,655 - £31,534
Junior sister/charge nurse – children’s elective care
£32,306 - £39,027
Healthcare assistant – Gainsborough Unit
£18,546 - £19,918
Matron – cancer and diagnostics
£47,126 - £53,219
Specialist practitioner – community respirator services
£40,057 - £45,839
Registered nurse – emergency surgical, Brightlingsea Ward
£25,655 - £31,534
Deputy sister/charge nurse/stroke specialist nurse
£32,306 - £39,027
Alcohol nurse specialist
£40,057 - £45,839
Healthcare support worker
£20,330 - £21,777
Macmillan nurse specialist – pallative care
£40,057 - £45,839
Registered nurse – children’s services
£25,655 - £31,534
Community assistant practitioner
£20,330 - £21,777
Community nurse
£25,655 - £31,534
ODP/Day surgery practitioner – Raedwald Day Surgery
£25,655 - £31,534
Lead nurse – paediatric urgent care
£40,057 - £45,839
Registered nurse – paediatric assessment unit
£25,655 - £31,534
Nutrition support nurse
£32,306 - £39,027
Ward sister/charge nurse – Shotley
£40,057 - £45,839
Gynaecological surgery care practitioner
£40,057 - £45,839
