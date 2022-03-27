A SERIES of jobs could provide the perfect opportunity for those who have been inspired by the heroes who continued to work in hospital throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

We’ve compiled a list of all the positions in East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust’s nursery and midwifery teams.

The trust runs hospitals in Colchester, Harwich, Clacton and Ipswich and the roles can be applied for here.

Here is our full list of the roles currently hiring:

Parkinson’s Disease clinical nurse specialist

£32,306 - £39,027

Recovery nurse/Practioner

£25,655 - £31,534

Junior sister/charge nurse (two roles)

£32,306 - £39,027

Healthcare assistant – Capel

£20,330 - £21,777

Registered nurse – Peldon Ward

£25,655 - £31,534

Staff nurse – Emergency Department

£25,655 - £31,534

Healthcare assistant – Colchester

£18,546 - £19,918

Midwife – Ipswich

£32,306 - £39,027

Health independent domestic violence advocate for the over 60s

£22,549 - £24,882

Children’s continence nurse specialist

£32,306 - £39,027

Registered nurse – pre-operative assessment unit

£25,655 - £31,534

Theatre assistant

£18,546 - £19,918

Children and young people’s mental health specialist

£40,057 - £45,839

Newly qualified operating department practitioner

£25,655 - £31,534

Head of clinical education

£54,764 - £63,862

Midwife – Colchester

£32,306 - £39,027

Children’s community nurse

£32,306 - £39,027

Assistant practitioner

£20,330 - £21,777

Generic worker specialising in community health

£20,330 – £21,777

District nurse

£32,306 - £39,027

Staff nurse – emergency department

£25,655 - £31,534

Clinical support technician

£20,330 - £21,777

Theatre practitioner

£25,655 - £31,534

Day surgery development coordinator

£32,306 - £39,027

Team leader – Blyth theatres

£32,306 - £39,027

Ward sister/charge nurse – Debenham Ward

£40,057 - £45,839

Healthcare assistant – critical care

£18,546 - £21,777

Registered nurse – Waverley Ward

£25,655 - £31,534

Dermatology nurse

£25,655 - £31,534

Community nurse – Ipswich West

£25,655 - £31,534

Junior sister/charge nurse – children’s elective care

£32,306 - £39,027

Healthcare assistant – Gainsborough Unit

£18,546 - £19,918

Matron – cancer and diagnostics

£47,126 - £53,219

Specialist practitioner – community respirator services

£40,057 - £45,839

Registered nurse – emergency surgical, Brightlingsea Ward

£25,655 - £31,534

Deputy sister/charge nurse/stroke specialist nurse

£32,306 - £39,027

Alcohol nurse specialist

£40,057 - £45,839

Healthcare support worker

£20,330 - £21,777

Macmillan nurse specialist – pallative care

£40,057 - £45,839

Registered nurse – children’s services

£25,655 - £31,534

Community assistant practitioner

£20,330 - £21,777

Community nurse

£25,655 - £31,534

ODP/Day surgery practitioner – Raedwald Day Surgery

£25,655 - £31,534

Lead nurse – paediatric urgent care

£40,057 - £45,839

Registered nurse – paediatric assessment unit

£25,655 - £31,534

Nutrition support nurse

£32,306 - £39,027

Ward sister/charge nurse – Shotley

£40,057 - £45,839

Gynaecological surgery care practitioner

£40,057 - £45,839