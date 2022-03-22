A CHEERLEADING and arts foundation is calling for the community to vote in a national competition.

ACEs Performance Academy, formally known as The Royal ACEs and based in Brunel Road, Clacton, is an all-inclusive school which provides people from all economic areas access to the arts.

The non-profit organisation, which also offers musical theatre classes, is open to performers of all ages and abilities, and boasts teams which take part in competitions.

Through its efforts, the school has been nominated for the best dance academy or performing arts school at the National Entertainment Awards.

Head coach and founder Aline Robinson, 35, details the relationship between her academy and the National Entertainment Awards.

She said: “We have been part of the National Entertainment Awards since 2018 and in that time we have been nominated for many awards.

“In 2019, we won the community impact awards and one of our vocal students Faith Louise won best break artist in 2018.

“Faith is also pop artist signed to Regent Street Records, I am her manager and vocal coach.”

If ACEs Performance Academy places in the qualifying positions for the awards they are nominated for, it will win a trophy and respective title with a bid for the main awards for the year in that category.

The school are also one of 17 across Britain that have been selected to perform at the even as well.

Despite ACEs nominations and plaudits, last October the school launched a fundraising effort to buy new costumes.

Aline previously said: “Our subscriptions are £15-a-month but this just covers our overheads, but we give performers access to all of our classes, which are run six days a week by volunteers.

“For some of our students it is the only social interaction and nurturing they get outside of school.”

The school are still fundraising but was able to kit its senior team with brand new uniforms for their National Entertainment Awards performance in January.

Voting for the National Entertainment Awards closes on Monday, March 28.

To vote for ACEs Performance Academy visit bit.ly/350Dwug.